Ex-Dividend Reminder: Deluxe, Ryder System and Moody's

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/20/20, Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX), Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), and Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Deluxe Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/7/20, Ryder System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 12/18/20, and Moody's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 12/14/20. As a percentage of DLX's recent stock price of $26.76, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Deluxe Corp to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when DLX shares open for trading on 11/20/20. Similarly, investors should look for R to open 0.97% lower in price and for MCO to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DLX, R, and MCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX):



Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R):



Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.48% for Deluxe Corp, 3.88% for Ryder System, Inc., and 0.82% for Moody's Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Deluxe Corp shares are currently off about 0.5%, Ryder System, Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and Moody's Corp. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

