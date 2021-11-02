Ex-Dividend Reminder: Delek Logistics Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners and Teekay LNG Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/4/21, Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL), Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP), and Teekay LNG Partners LP (Symbol: TGP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Delek Logistics Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 11/10/21, Cheniere Energy Partners L P will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 11/12/21, and Teekay LNG Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2875 on 11/12/21. As a percentage of DKL's recent stock price of $50.36, this dividend works out to approximately 1.89%, so look for shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP to trade 1.89% lower — all else being equal — when DKL shares open for trading on 11/4/21. Similarly, investors should look for CQP to open 1.54% lower in price and for TGP to open 1.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DKL, CQP, and TGP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL):



Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP):



Teekay LNG Partners LP (Symbol: TGP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.55% for Delek Logistics Partners LP, 6.17% for Cheniere Energy Partners L P, and 6.73% for Teekay LNG Partners LP.

In Tuesday trading, Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are currently up about 1%, Cheniere Energy Partners L P shares are trading flat, and Teekay LNG Partners LP shares are trading flat on the day.

