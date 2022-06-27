Ex-Dividend Reminder: Deere, Yamana Gold and Nutrien

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/22, Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), Yamana Gold Inc (Symbol: AUY), and Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Deere & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 8/8/22, Yamana Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 7/14/22, and Nutrien Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 7/15/22. As a percentage of DE's recent stock price of $317.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Deere & Co. to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when DE shares open for trading on 6/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for AUY to open 0.61% lower in price and for NTR to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DE, AUY, and NTR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE):



Yamana Gold Inc (Symbol: AUY):



Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.42% for Deere & Co., 2.43% for Yamana Gold Inc, and 2.39% for Nutrien Ltd.

In Monday trading, Deere & Co. shares are currently up about 2.2%, Yamana Gold Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Nutrien Ltd shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

