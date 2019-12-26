Ex-Dividend Reminder: Deere, Stantec and Benchmark Electronics

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/19, Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN), and Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Deere & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 2/10/20, Stantec Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.145 on 1/15/20, and Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/13/20. As a percentage of DE's recent stock price of $174.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Deere & Co. to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when DE shares open for trading on 12/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for STN to open 0.52% lower in price and for BHE to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DE, STN, and BHE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE):



Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN):



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.74% for Deere & Co., 2.06% for Stantec Inc, and 1.72% for Benchmark Electronics, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Deere & Co. shares are currently trading flat, Stantec Inc shares are down about 0.5%, and Benchmark Electronics, Inc. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

