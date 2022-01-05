Ex-Dividend Reminder: Darden Restaurants, Shoe Carnival and OGE Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/7/22, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Symbol: SCVL), and OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Darden Restaurants, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 2/1/22, Shoe Carnival, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 1/24/22, and OGE Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 1/28/22. As a percentage of DRI's recent stock price of $153.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when DRI shares open for trading on 1/7/22. Similarly, investors should look for SCVL to open 0.17% lower in price and for OGE to open 1.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DRI, SCVL, and OGE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI):



Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Symbol: SCVL):



OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.88% for Darden Restaurants, Inc., 0.70% for Shoe Carnival, Inc., and 4.31% for OGE Energy Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9%, Shoe Carnival, Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and OGE Energy Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

