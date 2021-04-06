Ex-Dividend Reminder: Darden Restaurants, Ingles Markets and Simon Property Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/8/21, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA), and Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Darden Restaurants, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 5/3/21, Ingles Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 4/15/21, and Simon Property Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 4/23/21. As a percentage of DRI's recent stock price of $145.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when DRI shares open for trading on 4/8/21. Similarly, investors should look for IMKTA to open 0.26% lower in price and for SPG to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DRI, IMKTA, and SPG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI):



Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA):



Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.42% for Darden Restaurants, Inc., 1.04% for Ingles Markets Inc, and 4.50% for Simon Property Group, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9%, Ingles Markets Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Simon Property Group, Inc. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

