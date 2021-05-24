Ex-Dividend Reminder: Danaos, John Bean Technologies and International Paper

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/26/21, Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC), John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT), and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Danaos Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/9/21, John Bean Technologies Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/10/21, and International Paper Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5125 on 6/15/21. As a percentage of DAC's recent stock price of $62.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Danaos Corp to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when DAC shares open for trading on 5/26/21. Similarly, investors should look for JBT to open 0.07% lower in price and for IP to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DAC, JBT, and IP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC):



John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT):



International Paper Co (Symbol: IP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.19% for Danaos Corp, 0.30% for John Bean Technologies Corp, and 3.18% for International Paper Co.

In Monday trading, Danaos Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, John Bean Technologies Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and International Paper Co shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

