Ex-Dividend Reminder: Danaher, DENTSPLY SIRONA and Retail Properties of America

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/24/21, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), and Retail Properties of America Inc (Symbol: RPAI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Danaher Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 7/30/21, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 7/9/21, and Retail Properties of America Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 7/9/21. As a percentage of DHR's recent stock price of $263.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Danaher Corp to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when DHR shares open for trading on 6/24/21. Similarly, investors should look for XRAY to open 0.17% lower in price and for RPAI to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DHR, XRAY, and RPAI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR):



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY):



Retail Properties of America Inc (Symbol: RPAI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.32% for Danaher Corp, 0.68% for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, and 2.55% for Retail Properties of America Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Danaher Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc shares are off about 1.1%, and Retail Properties of America Inc shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

