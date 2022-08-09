Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dana, Lithia Motors and Wingstop

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/22, Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN), Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD), and Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dana Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/2/22, Lithia Motors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 8/26/22, and Wingstop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 9/2/22. As a percentage of DAN's recent stock price of $16.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Dana Inc to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when DAN shares open for trading on 8/11/22. Similarly, investors should look for LAD to open 0.15% lower in price and for WING to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DAN, LAD, and WING, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN):



Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD):



Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.49% for Dana Inc, 0.62% for Lithia Motors Inc, and 0.58% for Wingstop Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Dana Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, Lithia Motors Inc shares are down about 0.7%, and Wingstop Inc shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

