Ex-Dividend Reminder: CyrusOne, Uniti Group and Equity Lifestyle Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/25/20, CyrusOne Inc (Symbol: CONE), Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT), and Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CyrusOne Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 7/10/20, Uniti Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 7/10/20, and Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3425 on 7/10/20. As a percentage of CONE's recent stock price of $76.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of CyrusOne Inc to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when CONE shares open for trading on 6/25/20. Similarly, investors should look for UNIT to open 1.59% lower in price and for ELS to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CONE, UNIT, and ELS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CyrusOne Inc (Symbol: CONE):



Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT):



Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.62% for CyrusOne Inc, 6.35% for Uniti Group Inc, and 2.12% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc.

In Tuesday trading, CyrusOne Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Uniti Group Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

