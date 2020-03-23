Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cypress Semiconductor, Korn Ferry and Curtiss-Wright

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/25/20, Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (Symbol: CY), Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY), and Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cypress Semiconductor Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 4/16/20, Korn Ferry will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 4/15/20, and Curtiss-Wright Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 4/9/20. As a percentage of CY's recent stock price of $22.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when CY shares open for trading on 3/25/20. Similarly, investors should look for KFY to open 0.43% lower in price and for CW to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CY, KFY, and CW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (Symbol: CY):



Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY):



Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.98% for Cypress Semiconductor Corp., 1.74% for Korn Ferry, and 0.89% for Curtiss-Wright Corp..

In Monday trading, Cypress Semiconductor Corp. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Korn Ferry shares are down about 2.5%, and Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are down about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.