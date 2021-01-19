Ex-Dividend Reminder: CVS Health, PerkinElmer and Cooper Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/21/21, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI), and Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CVS Health Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 2/1/21, PerkinElmer, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 2/12/21, and Cooper Companies, Inc. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.03 on 2/9/21. As a percentage of CVS's recent stock price of $76.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of CVS Health Corporation to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when CVS shares open for trading on 1/21/21. Similarly, investors should look for PKI to open 0.05% lower in price and for COO to open 0.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CVS, PKI, and COO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS):



PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI):



Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.61% for CVS Health Corporation, 0.19% for PerkinElmer, Inc., and 0.02% for Cooper Companies, Inc. .

In Tuesday trading, CVS Health Corporation shares are currently up about 0.4%, PerkinElmer, Inc. shares are up about 1.1%, and Cooper Companies, Inc. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

