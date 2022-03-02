Ex-Dividend Reminder: CVR Partners, LyondellBasell Industries and California Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/22, CVR Partners LP (Symbol: UAN), LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB), and California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CVR Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $5.24 on 3/14/22, LyondellBasell Industries NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 3/14/22, and California Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/16/22. As a percentage of UAN's recent stock price of $109.10, this dividend works out to approximately 4.80%, so look for shares of CVR Partners LP to trade 4.80% lower — all else being equal — when UAN shares open for trading on 3/4/22. Similarly, investors should look for LYB to open 1.19% lower in price and for CRC to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UAN, LYB, and CRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CVR Partners LP (Symbol: UAN):



LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB):



California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 19.21% for CVR Partners LP, 4.77% for LyondellBasell Industries NV, and 1.57% for California Resources Corp.

In Wednesday trading, CVR Partners LP shares are currently up about 2.8%, LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are up about 1.4%, and California Resources Corp shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

