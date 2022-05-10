Ex-Dividend Reminder: CVR Partners, Constellation Energy and Black Stone Minerals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/22, CVR Partners LP (Symbol: UAN), Constellation Energy Corporation (Symbol: CEG), and Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CVR Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.26 on 5/23/22, Constellation Energy Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.141 on 6/10/22, and Black Stone Minerals LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 5/20/22. As a percentage of UAN's recent stock price of $130.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.73%, so look for shares of CVR Partners LP to trade 1.73% lower — all else being equal — when UAN shares open for trading on 5/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for CEG to open 0.24% lower in price and for BSM to open 2.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UAN, CEG, and BSM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CVR Partners LP (Symbol: UAN):



Constellation Energy Corporation (Symbol: CEG):



Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.93% for CVR Partners LP, 0.96% for Constellation Energy Corporation, and 10.75% for Black Stone Minerals LP.

In Tuesday trading, CVR Partners LP shares are currently off about 12.1%, Constellation Energy Corporation shares are up about 1.5%, and Black Stone Minerals LP shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

