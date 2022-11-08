Ex-Dividend Reminder: CVR Partners, CONSOL Energy and Enviva

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/22, CVR Partners LP (Symbol: UAN), CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX), and Enviva Inc (Symbol: EVA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CVR Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.77 on 11/21/22, CONSOL Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 11/23/22, and Enviva Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.905 on 11/25/22. As a percentage of UAN's recent stock price of $121.88, this dividend works out to approximately 1.45%, so look for shares of CVR Partners LP to trade 1.45% lower — all else being equal — when UAN shares open for trading on 11/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for CEIX to open 1.52% lower in price and for EVA to open 1.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UAN, CEIX, and EVA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CVR Partners LP (Symbol: UAN):



CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX):



Enviva Inc (Symbol: EVA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.81% for CVR Partners LP, 6.09% for CONSOL Energy Inc, and 5.97% for Enviva Inc.

In Tuesday trading, CVR Partners LP shares are currently up about 1.6%, CONSOL Energy Inc shares are down about 1.6%, and Enviva Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

