Ex-Dividend Reminder: CVR Energy, Helmerich & Payne and Enbridge

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/22, CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI), Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP), and Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CVR Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 5/23/22, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/27/22, and Enbridge Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.86 on 6/1/22. As a percentage of CVI's recent stock price of $29.82, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of CVR Energy Inc to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when CVI shares open for trading on 5/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for HP to open 0.55% lower in price and for ENB to open 1.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CVI, HP, and ENB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI):



Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP):



Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.37% for CVR Energy Inc, 2.21% for Helmerich & Payne, Inc., and 7.82% for Enbridge Inc.

In Tuesday trading, CVR Energy Inc shares are currently up about 2.7%, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares are up about 1.1%, and Enbridge Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

