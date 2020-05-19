Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cummins, Core Mark Holding and Hawaiian Electric Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/21/20, Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), Core Mark Holding Co Inc (Symbol: CORE), and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cummins, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.311 on 6/4/20, Core Mark Holding Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 6/19/20, and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 6/10/20. As a percentage of CMI's recent stock price of $160.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Cummins, Inc. to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when CMI shares open for trading on 5/21/20. Similarly, investors should look for CORE to open 0.46% lower in price and for HE to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMI, CORE, and HE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI):



Core Mark Holding Co Inc (Symbol: CORE):



Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.27% for Cummins, Inc., 1.84% for Core Mark Holding Co Inc, and 3.51% for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Cummins, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.1%, Core Mark Holding Co Inc shares are off about 0.7%, and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.