Ex-Dividend Reminder: CTS, Canadian Pacific Railway and Regal Beloit

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/26/19, CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS), Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (Symbol: CP), and Regal Beloit Corp (Symbol: RBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CTS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 11/1/19, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 10/28/19, and Regal Beloit Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 10/11/19. As a percentage of CTS's recent stock price of $32.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of CTS Corp to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when CTS shares open for trading on 9/26/19. Similarly, investors should look for CP to open 0.36% lower in price and for RBC to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CTS, CP, and RBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS):



Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (Symbol: CP):



Regal Beloit Corp (Symbol: RBC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.49% for CTS Corp, 1.46% for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, and 1.65% for Regal Beloit Corp.

In Tuesday trading, CTS Corp shares are currently up about 1.2%, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd shares are up about 0.7%, and Regal Beloit Corp shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.