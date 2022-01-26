Ex-Dividend Reminder: CSW Industrials, Apogee Enterprises and Plains All American Pipeline

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/28/22, CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSWI), Apogee Enterprises Inc (Symbol: APOG), and Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CSW Industrials Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 2/11/22, Apogee Enterprises Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 2/15/22, and Plains All American Pipeline LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 2/14/22. As a percentage of CSWI's recent stock price of $115.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of CSW Industrials Inc to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when CSWI shares open for trading on 1/28/22. Similarly, investors should look for APOG to open 0.48% lower in price and for PAA to open 1.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSWI, APOG, and PAA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSWI):



Apogee Enterprises Inc (Symbol: APOG):



Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.52% for CSW Industrials Inc, 1.91% for Apogee Enterprises Inc, and 6.79% for Plains All American Pipeline LP.

In Wednesday trading, CSW Industrials Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Apogee Enterprises Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Plains All American Pipeline LP shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

