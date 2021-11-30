Ex-Dividend Reminder: CSG Systems International, Jack Henry & Associates and ManTech International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/2/21, CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS), Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY), and ManTech International Corp (Symbol: MANT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CSG Systems International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/17/21, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 12/23/21, and ManTech International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 12/17/21. As a percentage of CSGS's recent stock price of $52.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of CSG Systems International Inc. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when CSGS shares open for trading on 12/2/21. Similarly, investors should look for JKHY to open 0.30% lower in price and for MANT to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSGS, JKHY, and MANT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS):



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY):



ManTech International Corp (Symbol: MANT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.92% for CSG Systems International Inc., 1.21% for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., and 2.14% for ManTech International Corp.

In Tuesday trading, CSG Systems International Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares are down about 0.3%, and ManTech International Corp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

