Ex-Dividend Reminder: CSG Systems International, AMETEK and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/11/21, CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS), AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME), and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CSG Systems International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/25/21, AMETEK Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/30/21, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 7/6/21. As a percentage of CSGS's recent stock price of $43.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of CSG Systems International Inc. to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when CSGS shares open for trading on 6/11/21. Similarly, investors should look for AME to open 0.15% lower in price and for SPR to open 0.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSGS, AME, and SPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS):



AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME):



Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.32% for CSG Systems International Inc., 0.59% for AMETEK Inc, and 0.08% for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, CSG Systems International Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2%, AMETEK Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

