Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crown Castle International, Valley National Bancorp and Simmons First National

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/22, Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI), Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY), and Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Crown Castle International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.47 on 6/30/22, Valley National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 7/1/22, and Simmons First National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 7/5/22. As a percentage of CCI's recent stock price of $176.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Crown Castle International Corp to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when CCI shares open for trading on 6/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for VLY to open 0.97% lower in price and for SFNC to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCI, VLY, and SFNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI):



Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY):



Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.33% for Crown Castle International Corp, 3.87% for Valley National Bancorp, and 3.25% for Simmons First National Corp.

In Friday trading, Crown Castle International Corp shares are currently off about 1.7%, Valley National Bancorp shares are down about 1.5%, and Simmons First National Corp shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

