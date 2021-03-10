Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crown Castle International, Broadridge Financial Solutions and FBL Financial Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/21, Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI), Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR), and FBL Financial Group Inc (Symbol: FFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Crown Castle International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.33 on 3/31/21, Broadridge Financial Solutions will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.575 on 4/2/21, and FBL Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 3/31/21. As a percentage of CCI's recent stock price of $150.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Crown Castle International Corp to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when CCI shares open for trading on 3/12/21. Similarly, investors should look for BR to open 0.41% lower in price and for FFG to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCI, BR, and FFG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI):



Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR):



FBL Financial Group Inc (Symbol: FFG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.53% for Crown Castle International Corp , 1.62% for Broadridge Financial Solutions, and 3.62% for FBL Financial Group Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Crown Castle International Corp shares are currently off about 0.2%, Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are trading flat, and FBL Financial Group Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

