Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crane, Cameco and DuPont

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/20, Crane Co. (Symbol: CR), Cameco Corp. (Symbol: CCJ), and DuPont (Symbol: DD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Crane Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 12/9/20, Cameco Corp. will pay its annual dividend of $0.08 on 12/15/20, and DuPont will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/15/20. As a percentage of CR's recent stock price of $71.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Crane Co. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when CR shares open for trading on 11/27/20. Similarly, investors should look for CCJ to open 0.78% lower in price and for DD to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CR, CCJ, and DD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Crane Co. (Symbol: CR):



Cameco Corp. (Symbol: CCJ):



DuPont (Symbol: DD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.41% for Crane Co., 0.78% for Cameco Corp., and 1.86% for DuPont.

In Wednesday trading, Crane Co. shares are currently off about 1.6%, Cameco Corp. shares are off about 0.3%, and DuPont shares are off about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.