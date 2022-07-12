Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, DTE Energy and AbbVie

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/14/22, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL), DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTP), and AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 8/5/22, DTE Energy Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7812 on 8/1/22, and AbbVie Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.41 on 8/15/22. As a percentage of CBRL's recent stock price of $88.84, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc to trade 1.46% lower — all else being equal — when CBRL shares open for trading on 7/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for DTP to open 1.52% lower in price and for ABBV to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CBRL, DTP, and ABBV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL):



DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTP):



AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.85% for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, 6.08% for DTE Energy Co, and 3.66% for AbbVie Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, DTE Energy Co shares are up about 0.2%, and AbbVie Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

