Ex-Dividend Reminder: Covanta Holding, Algonquin Power & Utilities and Edison International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/20, Covanta Holding Corp (Symbol: CVA), Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN), and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Covanta Holding Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 1/8/21, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1551 on 1/15/21, and Edison International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6625 on 1/31/21. As a percentage of CVA's recent stock price of $13.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Covanta Holding Corp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when CVA shares open for trading on 12/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for AQN to open 0.95% lower in price and for EIX to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CVA, AQN, and EIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Covanta Holding Corp (Symbol: CVA):



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN):



Edison International (Symbol: EIX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.44% for Covanta Holding Corp, 3.81% for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, and 4.25% for Edison International.

In Monday trading, Covanta Holding Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and Edison International shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

