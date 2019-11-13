Ex-Dividend Reminder: Coty, Jefferies Group and Oshkosh

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/19, Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), and Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coty, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/27/19, Jefferies Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 11/29/19, and Oshkosh Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/2/19. As a percentage of COTY's recent stock price of $12.39, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of Coty, Inc. to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when COTY shares open for trading on 11/15/19. Similarly, investors should look for JEF to open 0.65% lower in price and for OSK to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COTY, JEF, and OSK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY):



Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF):



Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.04% for Coty, Inc., 2.62% for Jefferies Group Inc., and 1.32% for Oshkosh Corp .

In Wednesday trading, Coty, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.2%, Jefferies Group Inc. shares are off about 0.8%, and Oshkosh Corp shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

