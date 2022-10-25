Ex-Dividend Reminder: Costco Wholesale, Signature Bank and Unum Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/27/22, Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY), and Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Costco Wholesale Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 11/10/22, Signature Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 11/10/22, and Unum Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 11/18/22. As a percentage of COST's recent stock price of $494.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Costco Wholesale Corp to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when COST shares open for trading on 10/27/22. Similarly, investors should look for SBNY to open 0.38% lower in price and for UNM to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for COST, SBNY, and UNM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST):



Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY):



Unum Group (Symbol: UNM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.73% for Costco Wholesale Corp, 1.52% for Signature Bank, and 3.03% for Unum Group.

In Tuesday trading, Costco Wholesale Corp shares are currently down about 0.4%, Signature Bank shares are down about 0.4%, and Unum Group shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

