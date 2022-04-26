Ex-Dividend Reminder: Costco Wholesale, Scholastic and PNM Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/28/22, Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL), and PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Costco Wholesale Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 5/13/22, Scholastic Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/15/22, and PNM Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3475 on 5/13/22. As a percentage of COST's recent stock price of $563.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Costco Wholesale Corp to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when COST shares open for trading on 4/28/22. Similarly, investors should look for SCHL to open 0.41% lower in price and for PNM to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for COST, SCHL, and PNM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST):



Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL):



PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.64% for Costco Wholesale Corp, 1.63% for Scholastic Corp, and 2.90% for PNM Resources Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Costco Wholesale Corp shares are currently down about 0.8%, Scholastic Corp shares are off about 0.9%, and PNM Resources Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

