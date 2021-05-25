Ex-Dividend Reminder: Corning, Dover and Star Bulk Carriers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/21, Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV), and Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Corning Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 6/29/21, Dover Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.495 on 6/15/21, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/14/21. As a percentage of GLW's recent stock price of $43.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Corning Inc to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when GLW shares open for trading on 5/27/21. Similarly, investors should look for DOV to open 0.33% lower in price and for SBLK to open 1.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GLW, DOV, and SBLK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW):



Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV):



Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.19% for Corning Inc, 1.32% for Dover Corp, and 5.60% for Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Corning Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Dover Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp shares are off about 5.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.