Ex-Dividend Reminder: CoreCivic, Erie Indemnity and Brixmor Property Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/3/20, CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW), Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE), and Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CoreCivic Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/15/20, Erie Indemnity Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.965 on 1/22/20, and Brixmor Property Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 1/15/20. As a percentage of CXW's recent stock price of $17.40, this dividend works out to approximately 2.53%, so look for shares of CoreCivic Inc to trade 2.53% lower — all else being equal — when CXW shares open for trading on 1/3/20. Similarly, investors should look for ERIE to open 0.58% lower in price and for BRX to open 1.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CXW, ERIE, and BRX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.11% for CoreCivic Inc, 2.32% for Erie Indemnity Co., and 5.27% for Brixmor Property Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, CoreCivic Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Erie Indemnity Co. shares are up about 0.1%, and Brixmor Property Group Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

