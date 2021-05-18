Ex-Dividend Reminder: Core Mark Holding, Evergy and MMM

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/21, Core Mark Holding Co Inc (Symbol: CORE), Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), and 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Core Mark Holding Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 6/25/21, Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.535 on 6/21/21, and 3M Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.48 on 6/12/21. As a percentage of CORE's recent stock price of $42.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Core Mark Holding Co Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when CORE shares open for trading on 5/20/21. Similarly, investors should look for EVRG to open 0.86% lower in price and for MMM to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CORE, EVRG, and MMM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Core Mark Holding Co Inc (Symbol: CORE):



Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG):



3M Co (Symbol: MMM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.23% for Core Mark Holding Co Inc, 3.44% for Evergy Inc, and 2.89% for 3M Co.

In Tuesday trading, Core Mark Holding Co Inc shares are currently off about 1.4%, Evergy Inc shares are down about 0.9%, and 3M Co shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

