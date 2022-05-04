Ex-Dividend Reminder: Core Laboratories, Sunoco and NuStar Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/6/22, Core Laboratories N.V. (Symbol: CLB), Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN), and NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Core Laboratories N.V. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 5/31/22, Sunoco LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.8255 on 5/19/22, and NuStar Energy LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 5/13/22. As a percentage of CLB's recent stock price of $25.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of Core Laboratories N.V. to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when CLB shares open for trading on 5/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for SUN to open 1.88% lower in price and for NS to open 2.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CLB, SUN, and NS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Core Laboratories N.V. (Symbol: CLB):



Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN):



NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.16% for Core Laboratories N.V., 7.51% for Sunoco LP, and 10.60% for NuStar Energy LP.

In Wednesday trading, Core Laboratories N.V. shares are currently up about 1.6%, Sunoco LP shares are up about 2.5%, and NuStar Energy LP shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.