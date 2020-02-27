Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cooper Tire & Rubber, Jack in the Box and KeyCorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/20, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: CTB), Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK), and KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 3/27/20, Jack in the Box, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/17/20, and KeyCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 3/13/20. As a percentage of CTB's recent stock price of $26.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when CTB shares open for trading on 3/2/20. Similarly, investors should look for JACK to open 0.52% lower in price and for KEY to open 1.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CTB, JACK, and KEY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: CTB):



Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK):



KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.60% for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., 2.08% for Jack in the Box, Inc., and 4.31% for KeyCorp.

In Thursday trading, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. shares are currently off about 3%, Jack in the Box, Inc. shares are down about 2.6%, and KeyCorp shares are off about 2.8% on the day.

