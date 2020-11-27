Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cooper Tire & Rubber, Coca-Cola and La-Z-Boy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/20, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: CTB), Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO), and La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 12/30/20, Coca-Cola Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 12/15/20, and La-Z-Boy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 12/15/20. As a percentage of CTB's recent stock price of $41.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when CTB shares open for trading on 11/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for KO to open 0.78% lower in price and for LZB to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CTB, KO, and LZB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: CTB):



Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO):



La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.02% for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., 3.11% for Coca-Cola Co , and 1.44% for La-Z-Boy Inc..

In Friday trading, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. shares are currently down about 0.1%, Coca-Cola Co shares are down about 0.3%, and La-Z-Boy Inc. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.