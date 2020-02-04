Ex-Dividend Reminder: Continental Resources, Cheniere Energy Partners and Magellan Midstream Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/6/20, Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR), Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP), and Magellan Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: MMP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Continental Resources Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 2/21/20, Cheniere Energy Partners L P will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 2/14/20, and Magellan Midstream Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.0275 on 2/14/20. As a percentage of CLR's recent stock price of $27.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Continental Resources Inc. to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when CLR shares open for trading on 2/6/20. Similarly, investors should look for CQP to open 1.61% lower in price and for MMP to open 1.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CLR, CQP, and MMP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR):



Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP):



Magellan Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: MMP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.73% for Continental Resources Inc., 6.43% for Cheniere Energy Partners L P, and 6.77% for Magellan Midstream Partners LP.

In Tuesday trading, Continental Resources Inc. shares are currently up about 2.2%, Cheniere Energy Partners L P shares are up about 1.5%, and Magellan Midstream Partners LP shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

