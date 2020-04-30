Ex-Dividend Reminder: Constellation Brands, Suburban Propane Partners and Idacorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/4/20, Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH), and Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Constellation Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 5/19/20, Suburban Propane Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 5/12/20, and Idacorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 6/1/20. As a percentage of STZ's recent stock price of $163.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Constellation Brands Inc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when STZ shares open for trading on 5/4/20. Similarly, investors should look for SPH to open 3.99% lower in price and for IDA to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STZ, SPH, and IDA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ):



Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH):



Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.84% for Constellation Brands Inc, 15.98% for Suburban Propane Partners LP, and 2.90% for Idacorp Inc.

In Thursday trading, Constellation Brands Inc shares are currently down about 3.5%, Suburban Propane Partners LP shares are down about 1.5%, and Idacorp Inc shares are down about 2.1% on the day.

