Ex-Dividend Reminder: Constellation Brands, PACCAR and Archer Daniels Midland

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/8/21, Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR), and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Constellation Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 2/23/21, PACCAR Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 3/2/21, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 3/2/21. As a percentage of STZ's recent stock price of $217.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Constellation Brands Inc to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when STZ shares open for trading on 2/8/21. Similarly, investors should look for PCAR to open 0.33% lower in price and for ADM to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STZ, PCAR, and ADM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.38% for Constellation Brands Inc, 1.33% for PACCAR Inc., and 2.87% for Archer Daniels Midland Co..

In Thursday trading, Constellation Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, PACCAR Inc. shares are up about 0.7%, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

