Ex-Dividend Reminder: Constellation Brands, Lamb Weston Holdings and Idacorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/4/21, Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), and Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Constellation Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 11/19/21, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 12/3/21, and Idacorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 11/30/21. As a percentage of STZ's recent stock price of $219.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Constellation Brands Inc to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when STZ shares open for trading on 11/4/21. Similarly, investors should look for LW to open 0.41% lower in price and for IDA to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STZ, LW, and IDA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ):



Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW):



Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.38% for Constellation Brands Inc, 1.64% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, and 2.80% for Idacorp Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Constellation Brands Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Idacorp Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.