Ex-Dividend Reminder: Constellation Brands, KB Home and NextEra Energy Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/4/22, Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), KB Home (Symbol: KBH), and NextEra Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NEP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Constellation Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 5/19/22, KB Home will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/19/22, and NextEra Energy Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7325 on 5/12/22. As a percentage of STZ's recent stock price of $246.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Constellation Brands Inc to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when STZ shares open for trading on 5/4/22. Similarly, investors should look for KBH to open 0.46% lower in price and for NEP to open 1.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STZ, KBH, and NEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ):



KB Home (Symbol: KBH):



NextEra Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NEP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.30% for Constellation Brands Inc, 1.84% for KB Home, and 4.38% for NextEra Energy Partners LP.

In Monday trading, Constellation Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, KB Home shares are up about 0.4%, and NextEra Energy Partners LP shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

