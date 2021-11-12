Ex-Dividend Reminder: Consolidated Edison, Assured Guaranty and AFLAC

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/16/21, Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED), Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO), and AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Consolidated Edison Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.775 on 12/15/21, Assured Guaranty Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/1/21, and AFLAC Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/1/21. As a percentage of ED's recent stock price of $77.44, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of Consolidated Edison Inc to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when ED shares open for trading on 11/16/21. Similarly, investors should look for AGO to open 0.41% lower in price and for AFL to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ED, AGO, and AFL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED):



Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO):



AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.00% for Consolidated Edison Inc, 1.64% for Assured Guaranty Ltd, and 2.33% for AFLAC Inc.

In Friday trading, Consolidated Edison Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Assured Guaranty Ltd shares are up about 0.1%, and AFLAC Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

