Ex-Dividend Reminder: ConocoPhillips, EQT and Black Stone Minerals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/20, ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP), EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT), and Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ConocoPhillips will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 3/2/20, EQT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 3/1/20, and Black Stone Minerals LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/24/20. As a percentage of COP's recent stock price of $58.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of ConocoPhillips to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when COP shares open for trading on 2/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for EQT to open 0.58% lower in price and for BSM to open 3.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COP, EQT, and BSM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP):



EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT):



Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.88% for ConocoPhillips, 2.32% for EQT Corp, and 12.02% for Black Stone Minerals LP.

In Tuesday trading, ConocoPhillips shares are currently up about 0.9%, EQT Corp shares are up about 1.2%, and Black Stone Minerals LP shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

