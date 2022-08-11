Ex-Dividend Reminder: ConocoPhillips, Chord Energy and Diamondback Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/22, ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP), Chord Energy Corp (Symbol: CHRD), and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ConocoPhillips will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 9/1/22, Chord Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 8/30/22, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 8/23/22. As a percentage of COP's recent stock price of $98.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of ConocoPhillips to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when COP shares open for trading on 8/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for CHRD to open 0.93% lower in price and for FANG to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COP, CHRD, and FANG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP):



Chord Energy Corp (Symbol: CHRD):



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.86% for ConocoPhillips, 3.72% for Chord Energy Corp, and 2.31% for Diamondback Energy, Inc..

In Thursday trading, ConocoPhillips shares are currently up about 2.8%, Chord Energy Corp shares are up about 3.5%, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are up about 3.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.