Ex-Dividend Reminder: Conmed, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Atrion

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/13/20, Conmed Corp. (Symbol: CNMD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO), and Atrion Corp. (Symbol: ATRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Conmed Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 4/6/20, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 4/16/20, and Atrion Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.55 on 3/31/20. As a percentage of CNMD's recent stock price of $82.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Conmed Corp. to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when CNMD shares open for trading on 3/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for TMO to open 0.07% lower in price and for ATRI to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNMD, TMO, and ATRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Conmed Corp. (Symbol: CNMD):



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO):



Atrion Corp. (Symbol: ATRI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.97% for Conmed Corp., 0.30% for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and 0.89% for Atrion Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Conmed Corp. shares are currently down about 2.8%, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc shares are off about 3.5%, and Atrion Corp. shares are off about 7.8% on the day.

