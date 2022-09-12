Ex-Dividend Reminder: CONMED, Simmons First National and Urban Edge Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/22, CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD), Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), and Urban Edge Properties (Symbol: UE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CONMED Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 10/5/22, Simmons First National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 10/3/22, and Urban Edge Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/30/22. As a percentage of CNMD's recent stock price of $98.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of CONMED Corp to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when CNMD shares open for trading on 9/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for SFNC to open 0.80% lower in price and for UE to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNMD, SFNC, and UE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD):



Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC):



Urban Edge Properties (Symbol: UE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.81% for CONMED Corp, 3.20% for Simmons First National Corp, and 3.86% for Urban Edge Properties.

In Monday trading, CONMED Corp shares are currently up about 0.9%, Simmons First National Corp shares are off about 0.4%, and Urban Edge Properties shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.