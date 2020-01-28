Ex-Dividend Reminder: Conagra Brands, Hasbro and Scholastic

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/20, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG), Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), and Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Conagra Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2125 on 3/3/20, Hasbro, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 2/18/20, and Scholastic Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/16/20. As a percentage of CAG's recent stock price of $32.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Conagra Brands Inc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when CAG shares open for trading on 1/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for HAS to open 0.66% lower in price and for SCHL to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAG, HAS, and SCHL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG):



Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS):



Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.60% for Conagra Brands Inc, 2.62% for Hasbro, Inc., and 1.78% for Scholastic Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Conagra Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Hasbro, Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and Scholastic Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.