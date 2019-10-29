Ex-Dividend Reminder: Conagra Brands, Hasbro and Costco Wholesale

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/19, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG), Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), and Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Conagra Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2125 on 12/3/19, Hasbro, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 11/15/19, and Costco Wholesale Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 11/15/19. As a percentage of CAG's recent stock price of $27.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Conagra Brands Inc to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when CAG shares open for trading on 10/31/19. Similarly, investors should look for HAS to open 0.71% lower in price and for COST to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for CAG, HAS, and COST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG):



Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS):



Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.11% for Conagra Brands Inc, 2.83% for Hasbro, Inc., and 0.87% for Costco Wholesale Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Conagra Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Hasbro, Inc. shares are off about 0.5%, and Costco Wholesale Corp shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.