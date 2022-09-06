Ex-Dividend Reminder: Compass Minerals International, Genpact and PDC Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/8/22, Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP), Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G), and PDC Energy Inc (Symbol: PDCE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Compass Minerals International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/20/22, Genpact Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/23/22, and PDC Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 9/22/22. As a percentage of CMP's recent stock price of $39.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Compass Minerals International Inc to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when CMP shares open for trading on 9/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for G to open 0.27% lower in price and for PDCE to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMP, G, and PDCE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP):



Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G):



PDC Energy Inc (Symbol: PDCE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.51% for Compass Minerals International Inc, 1.08% for Genpact Ltd, and 2.07% for PDC Energy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Compass Minerals International Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, Genpact Ltd shares are up about 0.2%, and PDC Energy Inc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

