Ex-Dividend Reminder: Community Healthcare Trust, MSCI and Emerson Electric

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/22, Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT), MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI), and Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Community Healthcare Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4425 on 8/26/22, MSCI Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 8/31/22, and Emerson Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 9/9/22. As a percentage of CHCT's recent stock price of $40.02, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when CHCT shares open for trading on 8/11/22. Similarly, investors should look for MSCI to open 0.25% lower in price and for EMR to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CHCT, MSCI, and EMR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT):



MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI):



Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.42% for Community Healthcare Trust Inc, 1.00% for MSCI Inc, and 2.36% for Emerson Electric Co..

In Tuesday trading, Community Healthcare Trust Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, MSCI Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Emerson Electric Co. shares are off about 3.2% on the day.

