Ex-Dividend Reminder: Community Healthcare Trust, Easterly Government Properties and Provident Financial Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/21, Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT), Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA), and Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Community Healthcare Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.435 on 11/26/21, Easterly Government Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 11/24/21, and Provident Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 11/26/21. As a percentage of CHCT's recent stock price of $47.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when CHCT shares open for trading on 11/10/21. Similarly, investors should look for DEA to open 1.24% lower in price and for PFS to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CHCT, DEA, and PFS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT):



Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA):



Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.64% for Community Healthcare Trust Inc, 4.96% for Easterly Government Properties Inc, and 3.73% for Provident Financial Services Inc.

In Monday trading, Community Healthcare Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Easterly Government Properties Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Provident Financial Services Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

